Growing indiscipline irks Naidu

more-in

VIJAYAWADA: Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president and Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has expressed anguish over the growing indiscipline and casual attitude in the party. The TDP is known for its discipline and values, he said.

Recalling that leaders, irrespective of seniority, participated in a march organised from Goshamahal stadium to the Parade Grounds in Hyderabad in hot summer, Mr. Naidu said, “Of late, indiscipline is growing in the party. I don’t say commitment has lessened in any way but some sort of take it easy attitude has set in.”

He was addressing a TDP workshop for MLAs, MLCs and MPs here on Tuesday. Mr. Naidu said, “Membership, cadre, commitment, discipline, credibility and values have been the driving force behind the party. Anything against these core principles is not acceptable.” Asking the leaders to shun their “bloated egos,” he warned that any wrongdoing on their part would not be tolerated.

“The need of the hour,” Mr. Naidu said, “is political consolidation.” The TDP had to reinforce its position and collective vision and focus were required to achieve it. “We have crossed the half-way mark after we got mandate. It’s time for us to review and plan for the future,” he said.

Everyone aspires to be MLA or Minister and for that matter Chief Minister for which one needs to have skills, capabilities and efficiency. Even Manmohan Singh served as Prime Minister without being elected directly. “Unless you mingle with people and cadre, you cannot excel as a political leader.” There was a fundamental difference between professional leadership like Dr. Manmohan Singh’s and political leadership. American President-elect Donald Trump got connected to the public with his promise that he would do justice to locals, he pointed out.

Corruption watch

The State government would soon open a toll-free telephone line to enable people to report corruption in its departments, he said in response to complaints raised by some MLAs on corruption.

“I have a survey report on various departments. The Revenue Department tops the list in corruption with 44 per cent. In six months, I will totally cleanse the department and make it transparent,” he said.

Deputy Chief Minister N. Chinarajappa, TDP AP unit president K. Kala Venkata Rao and other leaders attended.