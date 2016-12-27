Govt. to implement High Court orders

more-in

VIJAYAWADA: The State government is preparing to implement the High Court orders strictly to avoid cockfights, particularly during Sankranthi festivities.

With the court banning the game on Monday, and directing the government to prevent cockfights, in which thousands birds were being killed during the harvest festival, officials are taking steps to execute the orders.

“We will implement the HC’s orders sincerely and instructions would be given to the officers concerned across the State,” Director General of Police N. Sambasiva Rao said.

Police are preparing to create awareness among the villagers against the bloody game and on Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act 1986 and the punishment for those who violate the Act.

The district officers are planning to conduct raids in villages, seize the fowls and keep a vigil on cockfight organisers in rural areas to stop the banned game this year. “We will conduct meetings with the village heads and political leaders, explain them on the HC’s orders and ask them to cooperate for the government to put an end to the ritual. Teams will be formed in villages and patrolling will be intensified to stop sale of roosters and on organising the game,” said a police officer.