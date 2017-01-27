Ganta refutes charges on investments in State

more-in

Human Resources Development Minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao on Thursday said the Opposition YSR Congress was bent on spoiling the brand image of Visakhapatnam by taking up “deekshas” and protests. .

At a press conference, Mr. Rao refuted the YSRCP charge that the government had failed to translate the MoUs entered into with various companies at the CII Partnership Summit held last year into investments. YSR Congress leaders such as Botcha Satyanarayana were blind to the developments in the State, he said. “They haven’t made any attempt to understand the volume of investments that has come into the State after the partnership summit last year. Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) were entered into with 328 companies with the companies committing to invest Rs. 4.67 lakh crore. Of this, Rs. 4. 62 lakh crore worth investments had already been made. Employment was provided to 8.72 lakh people.” Many projects were at various stages including land allotment. Andhra Pradesh made rapid strides and achieved development in just 2.7 years, which matched 10 years progress in Gujarat.

Conducive atmosphere

The government succeeded in creating a conducive atmosphere for investments.

Instead of hailing the government on this front, the YSR Congress was creating roadblocks with programmes like candlelight protests and dharnas at a time when the second edition of the partnership summit was slated to start in Visakhapatnam.

Their programmes could have been organised at a later date, he said.

Speaking to reporters separately, TDP official spokesperson and Vijayawada (Central) MLA Bonda Umamaheswara Rao said YSR Congress Party president YS Jaganmohan Reddy should have been arrested at the Hyderabad airport itself as “Mr. Jagan ïs trying to replicate Tuni-like incident in Visakhapatnam”.

The police must arrest those who hatched wicked plans to tarnish the image of the State, he added.