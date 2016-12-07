Ganitha Ashtavadhana regales students at ALC

more-in

Exhibiting an incredible concentration of mind, avadhani T.S.V.S. Suryanarayana Murthy had many jaws dropped in the seminar hall of Andhra Loyola College (ALC) during the Ganitha Ashtavadhana (Octo-Attention in Mathematics) on Tuesday.

In an event organised by the Department of Mathematics of ALC, Mr. Murthy displayed an outstanding ability to concentrate, retain and demonstrate rare knowledge of the numbers.

“The purpose of this programme is to remove fear of mathematics from the minds of students and inspire them with techniques to improve concentration and retention skills,” said M. Arokiasamy, the programme coordinator and Head of the Department of Mathematics.

Students were encouraged to ask questions from the Ashtavadhani by interrupting him in the middle. Eight students attacked him with a volley of mathematical problems, which would take some time for solving on a sheet of paper. But Mr. Murthy registered the questions in his mind, solved the problems mentally and responded to the students in the same sequence as they were asked.

The event was organised in two rounds. Mr. Murthy revealed only half of the solution in the first round and went to the next questions while in the second round, he revealed the remaining half of the solution which were found to be accurate. His awe-inspiring feat drew a huge round of applause from the audience.

The audience was unanimous that Ganitha Ashtavadhana was a novel idea. It comprised aprasthutha prasamsa (Irrelevant conversation), Nishiddhanka (digit prohibition), Dattanka (digit allocation), Samasya Purana (problem solution), Vyasthanka (digit decomposition), Vara Ganana (Calendar calculation), Avrutha Dasamsa (decimal computation) and Manassankalana (mental addition).

The college Correspondent Fr. S. Raju, Vice-Principal (UG) Fr. S. Melchiore, Head of the Mathematics Department G.M. Victor Emmanuel, faculty members and others participated in the programme.