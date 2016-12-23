Gaiety, enthusiasm mark DPS annual day fete

Students of Delhi Public School performing at the annual day celebrations in Vijayawada on Thursday. | Photo Credit: V_RAJU.

The sprawling campus of Delhi Public School (DPS) at Nidamanuru came alive on Thursday with the management and students indulging in spirited decennial celebrations of the institution.

The festooned campus buzzed with large crowds of students, with their parents in tow, who walked in early to occupy their seats. Participants of group dances, both traditional and western, were seen spilling over to the space adjacent to the backstage area in their dazzling attire, dropping broad hints on the razzmatazz the evening had in store for the audience.

Before the cultural bonanza could unfold, meritorious students in different fields were given prizes in appreciation of their achievements by the battery of luminaries present on the dais.

Chairman of PHRIES Parimi Hanumantha Rao, Pro-Vice-Chairman Parimi Narendra Babu, Vice-Chairman P. Pavan Chand, Directors D. Panduranga Rao and P. Sunanda, Dean S.B. Rao, Principal G. Mala and Vice-Principal J. Bora were on the dais.

The programme started with a Vinayaka Stuti where girls demonstrated that dance could be a meditation in movement, a walking into silence where every movement becomes prayer.

The Dean read out the annual report. Rithish Raghav of Class XII was adjudged the ‘Best Outgoing Student of the Year- 2016-17 while Narmada House bagged the best House of the year award.

Addressing the students, Joint Commissioner of the Department of Labour B. Ajay urged them to inculcate self-discipline.

He said Telugu people were very enterprising by nature and that’s precisely why they were seen in important positions across the world.