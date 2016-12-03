Fusion and traditional music event to enthrall buffs

more-in

A true feast of fusion and traditional compositions is in store for the city music buffs as three flautists pursuing threes styles - South Indian classical, North Indian classical and Western classical (Italy) - joint hands to perform at Trivenu Yatra concert jointly organised by Department of Language and Culture and WAM Indie Winds Academy of Music at Tummalapalli Kalakshetram on Saturday at 6.30 p.m.

Talluri Nagaraju, a South Indian classical flautist, is not only a celebrated artiste but also a composer.

His fusion concerts across the globe are a testimony for his success and renowned jazz pianist Louis Banks aptly called his the future fusion.

Rupak Kulkarni, a North Indian classical flautist, is a child prodigy and learned the rudiments from flute legend Padma Vibhushan Pandit Hariprasad Chauraisa and mastered the Maihar Gharana. He gave his first solo flute performance at an age of 11 at Baroda and since then he has performed in almost all the prestigious music conferences all over the country and abroad.

Nicolo Melocchi, a Western classical flautist from Italy, is a regular to India since 2005 and learned lessons under the guidance of Mr. Hariprasad Chaurasia.

Mr. Nicolo’s music production is rooted on the raga system of the Indian classical music and the art of improvisation of Hindustani music.

The concert will see Rajesh Srinivasan (mridangam), Ramendra Singh Solanki (tabla), Rakesh Chary (keyboard), Keith Peters (base guitar) and Phanindra (drums) playing the roles of the supporting artistes.

Andhra Pradesh Communications Adviser Parakala Prabhakar, Special Chief Secretary L.V. Subrahmanyam, Principal Secretary Srikant Nagulapalli, VMC Commissioner G. Veerapandian and Language and Culture Department Director D. Vijaya Bhaskar will be the guests for the evening.