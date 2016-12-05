Fun and frolic mark cake mixing

more-in

With Christmas around the corner, the mood of merry making has set in and one particular activity that marks the beginning of the season is cake mixing which brings in the actual taste of Christmas cakes.

A fruit cake mixing event at the PVP Square was conducted amid a set of Christmas theme and enthusiastic participants from the mall.

PVP Square, in association with Seven Days Bakery, has organised the cake mixing ceremony. Visitors of the as well as staff participated in the event where a variety of nuts, fruits, raisins, tutti frutti, red cherries, dry dates, ginger seeds, orange seeds, cinnamon powder, nutmeg powder, mixed fruit jam, lemon and orange essences, rum red wine and gin were mixed.

The mixture weighing about 50 kg will be preserved until it used in cake making on the eve of Christmas, Dileep Badey, senior manager of the mall, said.

He said the mall will conduct various fun activities for children and musical shows during the Christmas fest. Seven Days Bakery director Krishna and others were present.