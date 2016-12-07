Fresh, natural ice creams now in city

more-in

People who are fond of ice creams but avoid ice cream parlours because of the artificial colours and essence used in them have a reason to cheer.

Pabrai’s Fresh and Naturelle Ice Creams, which claims to be making 100 per cent natural ice creams, has set up shop in city.

Vijayawada Mayor Koneru Sridhar inaugurated the outlet in Surya Satya Apartment in Revenue Colony on Fortune Murali Park Road on Tuesday.

The parlour offers flavours including Pabrai’s NalenGur Ice Cream, Kolkata meetha paan ice cream, rose petal ice cream, musk melon ice cream, tender coconut ice cream, Italian mascarpone cheese & candied fruit ice cream, freshly brewed south Indian coffee ice cream, chocolate ice cream in eight flavours using only naturally processed cocoa, six flavours of sugar-free ice creams with no added sugar and many more.

All flavours are also available in 500 ml take-away packs and special dry ice packing is available for gifting or taking it to outstation destinations. “Our vision is to be the world’s best 100 per cent natural ice cream maker, giving our customers a wow experience each time with every flavour,” said Kunal Pabrai, Director of Pabrai’s Fresh and Naturelle Ice Creams.

Besides Vijayawada, the company has outlets in Kolkata, New Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Mysore, Bhubaneswar, Siliguri and Coimbatore