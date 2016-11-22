Vijayawada

Free parking at airport up to November 28

The Airport Authority of India has extended the period of free parking at Vijayawada Airport, Gannavaram, up to November 28.

Following the withdrawal of Rs. 500 and Rs. 1000 notes on November 8, the authority has offered free parking for vehicles to avoid the effects of cash crunch up to November 21.

As the same situation is continuing, the last date has been extended to November 28 and no parking fares would be collected till then.

