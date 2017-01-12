Flower bouquets business blossoms in capital city

Ferns and Petals franchisee displaying the creeper balls used for decorating bouquets in Vijayawada. | Photo Credit: V_RAJU.

more-in

VIJAYAWADA: With many government departments and reputed companies setting up their offices in the State capital, the demand for flower bouquets is on the rise and florists are busy proving their creativity matching the preferences of the customers.

Representatives of various firms and officials are placing orders for the guests coming from Singapore, Thailand, China, Japan and other countries.

Ferns and Petals, which has set up its franchise in Vijayawada recently, has brought new varieties of bouquets and bunches for weddings, birthday parties, inaugural functions and festivals.

“We make bouquets on orders with colourful roses, lilies, gerberas, daisies, tulips, orchids and carnations. The flowers are being imported from Ooty with necessary preservation methods,” said Ferns N Petals (FNP) authorised franchisee P. Srilatha.

Customers can place orders Online or walk into the shop directly. Flowers are supplied in vase, basket, boxed, bunch and potted arrangements embellished with stems, leaves, creepers, colourful paper, jute wrappers and bamboo sticks. The make of the bunch would depend on the occasion for which the customer ordered, she said.

“FNP delivered more than 200 orders during New Year celebrations. Now, we are preparing for Sankranti and Valentines Day. Customers from Guntur, East and West Godavari districts placed orders for different varieties for the New Year. The cost of the bouquets ranges between Rs. 100 and Rs. 5,000 and above,” florist Poran Das told The Hindu.

“Bouquets made with yellow, pink, red and black roses are the most sought after bunches. The demand for bouquets decorated with chocolates, cakes, toys, teddy bears and electric lamps is high,” Ms. Srilatha said.