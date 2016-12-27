Film makers will pay the price: Radhakrishna

YSRC leader Vangaveeti Radha paying tributes to his father Vangaveeti Mohana Ranga Rao on the latter’s death anniversary, in Vijayawada on Monday.

Former MLA Vangaveeti Radhakrishna said the makers of ‘Vangaveeti’, a movie based on the life and death of his father Mohana Ranga Rao, will “pay a big price” for distorting history.

Asked about his response to the movie and the complaint he lodged with the police on the film makers, Mr. Radhakrishna said it was unfortunate the film makers had no idea about when his father became MLA, when he died and the circumstances that led to the murder of his uncle Radha.

Mr. Radhakrishna offered floral tributes to the portraits and statues of his father observing his death anniversary along with the former MLA’s admirers in the city on Monday.

Mr Radhakrishna said the film makers had no inkling of the sequence of events in his father’s life. It was evident that his father had been used as a brand name to make money.

It was not the first time that people used his father’s name for political or financial gain, but this film was the worst abuse ever, he said.

“If money is what they wanted they could have just asked Ranga garu’s fans and they would have given them enough to last a life time,” Mr. Radhakrishna said.

Mr. Radhakrishna complained to the City police that the portrayal of his father’s character was quite contrary to what he was in real life.

The complaint said Mohana Ranga Rao and the people associated with him were portrayed as rowdies and murderers.

None of his good and heroic deeds found a place in the film.

This caused a tremendous amount of harm to his family, Mr. Radhakrishna complained.

Call to people

He urged the police to see the film and take appropriate action.

The fact that Mohana Ranga Rao did not smoke but was shown as a smoker had offended the former MLA’s admirers.

The portrayal of Communist Party of India (CPI) leader Chalasani Venkataratna who got Radha murdered did not go down well with CPI party activists and leaders.

Another complaint was that the character of Mr. Radhakrishna’s mother Ratnakumari was portrayed as cheap and shady person.