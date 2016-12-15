Epsilon ties up withPi Datacentres

more-in

VIJAYAWADA: Epsilon Venture Partners, a pan-Asian technology focused fund manager (Epsilon) along with a major Australian private equity group invested Rs.154 crore in Pi Datacentres (Pi) which is setting up a data centre in the Auto Nagar IT layout at Mangalagiri in Guntur district.

Pi Founder and CEO Kalyan Muppaneni stated in a press release that it was an exciting thing to be associated with Epsilon and its co-investors in the data centre business at a time when India was poised for an explosion in digital data with numerous technology initiatives adopted by the Central government.

The funds raised help Pi in rolling out its first few data centres across India, which like many other countries, is in the process of emphasising data sovereignty as a vital element of a national security with appropriate measures in place.

Epsilon Managing Partner Sudheer Kuppam stated that he was delighted to add Pi Datacentres to his company’s portfolio.

“This sizeable deployment of capital in such a quality company (Pi) helps in demonstrating our sourcing and execution capabilities and taking decisions based on potential financial returns as an independent fund manager,” he observed.