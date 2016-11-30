ECoR proposes ‘bulb line’ near Visakhapatnam rail station

more-in

The East Coast Railway (ECoR) has urged Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu to prevail upon the Visakhapatnam Port Trust to part with land required to construct a ‘bulb line’ elevated corridor near Visakhapatnam railway station.

ECoR (Bhubaneswar-Waltair) General Manager Umesh Singh met the Chief Minister here on Tuesday to apprise him about the need for elevated corridor.

The construction of a bulb line enables engines to reverse without changing the direction of the train, thus reducing halting time. There was a need to develop the bulb line through the Vizag Port area and connecting the main line at Gopalapatnam. It would reduce the time required for reversal of trains at the station. It also reduces the halting time and thereby handling capacity of the station, he said, adding that it takes at least 20 minutes for the engine to reverse at Visakhapatnam right now.

The GM said that elevated corridor could be constructed from VPT R&D Yard. It would be helpful in connecting the Visakhapatnam-Howra-Chennai line with Gopalapatnam. The elevated corridor would help in saving 10 minutes time, power, and improve handling capacity at the Viakhapatnam railway station. The proposed elevated corridor would be of 4 km length and costs ₹ 300 crore, he said.

Responding to it, Mr. Naidu said that he would speak to the VPT authorities. Another meeting would be convened thereafter, he said.