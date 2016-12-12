Durga temple to organise Kalasa Jyothi tomorrow

more-in

Sri Durga Malleswara Swamyvarla Devasthanam has geared up for the smooth conduct of Bhavani deeksha viramana (relinquishment) from December 20 to 24. The temple will conduct Kalasa Jyothi Mahotsavam, a precursor to the relinquishment of deeskha, on December 13.

Veda pravachana by Dr. Remella Avadhanulu would be organised at Sri Sivarama kshetram on December 13 from 4.30 p.m. to 5.30 p.m. The kalasa jyothi will begin at the Kshetram at 5.30 p.m. soon after a discourse on the Vedas. The procession would pass through Satyanarayanapuram and other areas before reaching Indrakeeladri, abode of goddess Kanaka Durga. Veda ratha yatra would be part of the kalasa jyothi, according to Kanaka Durga temple Executive Officer A. Surya Kumari.