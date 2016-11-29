Digital purchase era dawns in city

However, the idea does not appeal to a majority of shopkeepers

Resident of Autonagar V. Ram was thrilled to buy two packets of milk without shedding any cash from his pocket. He used his smart mobile and a digital wallet application having Rs. 60 balance, to purchase milk worth Rs. 42.

While paying without exchanging his Rs. 100 note was a relief, using the free digital money at a local store is bliss since he gained it through a cashback offer for booking movie tickets recently.

First digital wallet transaction

This was Ram’s first digital wallet transaction on Sunday night but for K. Rama Krishna, a young and tech-savvy owner of the Vijaya Durga dairy, it was not new.

“I have installed Paytm app 10 days ago and requested customers to pay digitally. The response started three days later and till date many persons have paid digitally,” he told The Hindu.

“The response is good and is picking up gradually. As of now I have received about Rs. 900 through Paytm. I have been accepting even Rs. 10,” he said.

In the aftermath of the demonetisation and the cash crunch, the digital money wallet providers reached out to a large number of merchants of various trades in the city.

One of the leading digital wallet mobile applications— Paytm —apparently penetrated into the market where ‘Paytm accepted here’ note can be seen on a majority of the shops, including dairy parlours, grocery stores, pet food stores, photo studios and internet centres.

Overall usage is low

However, the case with a majority of the shopkeepers is different as they are unable to adapt to the new system. Shopkeepers are not accepting the money through the app for many reasons, including lack of trust in the new system, lack of operating skills and to avoid going to banks and ATMs later.

“I don’t even have a smart mobile but the app provider gave me the code using my grandson’s contact and smart phone. If I use the app, money goes into his hands and I can’t get it back easily,” said Koteswara Rao, an elderly shopkeeper of a dairy parlour on the ITI college road.