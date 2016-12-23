Demolition drive goes awry

more-in

VIJAYAWADA: A demolition drive being carried out by the officials of the CRDA turned tragic when a builder attempted suicide by consuming pesticide at Nandigama on Thursday.

According to information, a team of CRDA officers led by Nandigama Zone head initiated demolition of illegal structures. As the demolition team started bringing down a portion of an alleged unauthorised apartment, its owner Ravuri Ravi, in protest against the demolition of his property, consumed pesticide. One of the CRDA officials, who tried to stop Ravi, too accidentally swallowed a little amount of the pesticide. Both of them were rushed to hospital. While Ravi was rushed to a private hospital, the CRDA official was treated at the area hospital in Nandigama. Both of them were out of danger, according to police. Ravi alleged that the demolition was illegal as his property has all permissions and made many attempts to stop the drive before taking extreme step.