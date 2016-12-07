Dalit women urged to become entrepreneurs to prove themselves

more-in

Members of the Dalit Sthree Sakthi (DSS) on Tuesday called upon the Dalit women to make use of the business opportunities and education as tools for growth.

The DSS organised a meeting on ‘Dalit Women-Economic System’ marking the death anniversary of B.R. Ambedkar.

Many Dalit women, including entrepreneurs, from various parts of the city took part in it.

Addressing the gathering, DSS national convenor Geddam Jhansi stressed the need for Dalit women to rise to the occasion and work for the betterment of their families.

“Entrepreneurship is an opportunity for Dalit women to prove their capabilities,” she said.

The participants were given insights into start-ups and the government schemes that provide help for aspiring women entrepreneurs.

Representative from the Dalit Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry Rajamani, Deputy Manager, District Industries Corporation Venkata Ramana and others were present.