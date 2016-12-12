Cycle rally on organ donation drives home the message

A woman blowing a conch as part of the bicycle rally on organ donation organised by the Appropriate Authority for Cadaver Transplantation in Vijayawada on Sunday. | Photo Credit: CH_VIJAYA BHASKAR

A large number of cyclists took part in an awareness rally, organised by the Appropriate Authority for Cadaver Transplantation (AACT) and Mukhi Media, here on the first day of the week-long campaign on organ donation.

Police Commissioner D. Gautam Sawang flagged it off at the IGMC stadium and A.P Special Protection Force (AP-SPF) Commandant K.N. Rao blew a conch marking the event.

Ravi Raju explained the importance of organ donation and hoped that such programmes would motivate more people to pledge their organs for the needy.

Mukhi Media Director Krishna Mohan and CEO Pavani Prasad were present.

A flash mob was organised by volunteers under the aegis of Team Margam. Nearly 250 cyclists from the SPF and 200 students of Nirmala High School participated in the rally.