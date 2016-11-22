Currency exchange gang busted

Police Commissioner D. Gautam Sawang explaining the modus operandi of the gang which was exchanging banned notes with new currency, at a press conference in Vijayawada on Monday. | Photo Credit: CH_VIJAYA BHASKAR

17 arrested, manhunt launched for associates

Police arrested 17 members of a gang, including a woman, allegedly involved in exchanging the banned ₹1,000 and ₹500 notes on commission basis. They seized ₹6.8 lakh cash (some banned and ₹2,000 notes) from them.

The accused belonged to different places in Guntur, West Godavari and Krishna districts, said City Police Commissioner D. Gautam Sawang at a hurriedly arranged press conference here late on Monday evening.

The arrested include Keerthi, Nageswara Rao, Simon, Jeevan, Srinu, Chinnu, and 11 others. A few others, including some women, were at large and the police are trying to trace them with the help of call data records of the arrested.

Explaining the modus operandi, Mr. Sawang said four members of the gang contacted some traders promising them to get small value notes and new ₹ 2,000 notes. They roped in their friends into the business offering 18 to 20 per cent commission. “This is not a racket. A few members formed a group to exchange the old currency for commission. We are trying to find out the role of bankers, if any,” said the Police Commissioner.

The police are investigating how and from where they got the money, involvement of brokers in the illegal business and other details.

The investigation officers would visit banks, observe CCTV footage for more information, said Joint Commissioner of Police P. Hari Kumar.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP-Law and Order) G. Pala Raju, Additional DCP (Crimes) G. Ramakoteswara Rao and othera made the arrest, Mr. Sawang said adding that vigil would be stepped up to prevent middlemen at banks.