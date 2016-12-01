Conversion of black money: Gang of nine arrested

The Machavaram police on Wednesday arrested a gang of nine that tried to lure those hoarding black money with the promise that they can exchange their cash in Old High Denomination (OHDs) notes for commission.

Producing the accused before media, Central Zone ACP N. Satyanandam said that the gang members hailing from various areas of the city conspired to find cash rich persons and dupe them in the pretext of exchanging their money with the new Rs. 2,000 and Rs. 100 notes.

“They were in search of people who will tend to exchange cash at 15 per cent commission. In the process, they approached a businessman and offered him of converting black money to white by sharing part of their Rs. 2 crore worth new currency stash they had. The businessman alerted police, who laid trap and caught them red-handed,” Mr. Satyanandam said.

The ACP said the gang did not have any new notes in its possession or any connections with bankers, but claimed so to lure cash hoarders. Mr. Satyanandam called up on public to inform police if they come across such offers by miscreants.