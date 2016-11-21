Construction workers in dire straits

more-in

They are starving as activity comes to a grinding halt post demonetisation

Thousands of labourers engaged in construction activity are starving as there has been no work for them for over a week after the Prime Minister announced ban on Rs. 1,000 and Rs. 500 notes.

“The decision to impose ban on big notes has become a curse for construction workers. In many areas, construction has come to a halt, and in some places, labourers are working on the condition that they will be paid only when the contractor gets small value notes,” a construction worker, Narasimha Rao, at the Benz Circle here, said.

A mason, Talluri Ramesh, under whom about 20 labourers are working, said contractors and masons were facing a lot of difficulty in making payments to the workers. Even workers are not accepting the banned currency and are insisting on small notes, he said.

“Construction work has come to a halt. As there is no flow of cash, there is shortage in raw material forcing the contractors to stop work. Every Saturday is the payment day, and we are now waiting at the Union Bank at Poranki Branch for change [to make payments for workers],” Mr. Ramesh told The Hindu on Saturday.

CITU Krishna District Building Workers’ Union general secretary Pilli Nageswara Rao said availability of small notes had become a major problem in construction industry. Many small and medium contractors stopped works post-demonetisation, he said.

“Online trading is not accepted in construction sector. How can we force the workers to attend work with empty stomachs. Many families are starving for not having work and cash,” Mr. Nageswara Rao said.

A building construction labourer, T. Munemma of Krishnalanka said many workers were working without payment. Some contractors were giving Rs. 1000 and Rs. 500 notes, but we cannot exchange the notes in banks as we do not have bank accounts, she added.

No weekly payments

“My husband works in a sand quarry. He too has not received the weekly wage amount. In case of emergency, masons used to give some money on Wednesdays. But, even that is not happening now. We are praying to God to solve the big notes problem soon,” Munemma bemoaned.

Telugu Nadu Trade Union Congress (TNTUC) Building Workers’ Union leader Karumanchi Shivaji of Penamaluru said construction activity had fallen after the Centre banned big notes. Many contractors and masons have asked the workers to stand in queues at banks to get small notes for making payments, as it is payment day today (on every Saturday), said Mr. Shivaji.

A rod-bending worker, Battula Srinivas Reddy of Veerapanenigudem in Gannavaram mandal in Krishna district said contractors were giving Rs. 2000 (new) notes and asking the workers to share. “How can we get small notes when we do not have bank accounts. We are getting only two days work in a week,” said Mr. Reddy.