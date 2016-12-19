Constable suicide: CI suspended on charge of negligence

more-in

VIJAYAWADA: A day after the shocking suicide of the senior head constable-cum-writer of the Gannavaram police station, Commissioner of Police D. Gautam Sawang on Sunday suspended Gannavaram circle inspector Sk. Ahmed Ali on the charges of gross negligence in discharge of duties.

According to official sources, the top cop ordered a probe into the episode and the role of the head constable’s superiors, including the station sub-inspectors, in the incident. The probe will be headed by DCP (Law & Order) K. Praveen.

According to sources, inspector Sk. Ahmed Ali allegedly chided the writer, M. David Raju, for failing to properly manage the police station’s cash of nearly Rs. 20 lakh.

Though the issue had been haunting the victim for a couple of weeks, the latest incident in which the station inspector scolded him before the other personnel and tried to make him solely responsible for the mismanagement drove him to the extreme step, it is said. Owing to pressure, the victim had also decided to opt for voluntary retirement in the coming March though he had four years of service remaining. The details of the suicide letter written by the victim have not been revealed yet.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police has asked all the CIs in the Commissionerate to immediately submit the details of the cash available in their respective stations. They were also asked to submit details of the cash related to theft, gambling and other cases deposited in the courts.