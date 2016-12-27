College principal killed in road mishap

more-in

VIJAYAWADA: Dasari Mahesh Ayyappa (27), principal of Satya MBA College, died in a road accident on the city outskirts on Monday.

According to Agiripalli SI V. Rajendra Prasad, the mishap occurred when the two-wheeler on which Mahesh was proceeding was hit by NRI College bus at Nekkalam road, while returning from college.

The victim died on the spot. A case has been registered and investigation is on. Mahesh recently completed his P.hD, said the SI.