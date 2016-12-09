Coastal districts bracing for ‘Vardah’ cyclone; control room set up

more-in

With cyclone ‘Vardah’ most likely to make a landfall on the coastline between Kakinada and Nellore on December 12, the State government has braced itself to tackle the situation.

At the time of landfall, there is a possibility of gales at a speed of 80-130 kilometres per hour and the impact would be high on the coastal areas.

National Disaster Management Authority has instructed the Collectors concerned to take necessary precautions and preventive measures to avoid damage. It also ordered the district administrations to depute special personnel to alert people in the areas where cyclone impact would be high.

The government has set up a control room at the Command and Communications Centre in the city which will be operated by the NDMA. A helpline — 0866 2488000 — has also been made available, according to NDMA commissioner M.V. Seshagiri Babu.

Precautionary measures

Machilipatnam Staff Reporter adds:

The Krishna district officials have put in place various precautionary measures to avoid any loss. According to reports, the cyclone lay 1,049 km east-southeast off Visakhapatnam, 1,135 km off Machilipatnam and 360 km northwest off Car Nicobar coast.

“We have alerted the revenue officials along the Machilipatnam coast to be ready to face any situation. Preparations are on to set up rehabilitation centres. Essential commodities are also being stocked up to provide food whenever required,” Krishna district in charge Collector Gandham Chandrudu told The Hindu.

Mr. Chandrudu added that the fishermen who ventured into the sea were asked to return home. Winds with speed reaching 45-55 kmph are likely to occur from December 11 night off Andhra Pradesh coast. On the other hand, Krishna district authorities have set up a control room at the Collectorate and one could contact officials for any need on 08672 252572 and 1077.

Fisheries Department officials said the fishermen had been advised to stop venturing into the sea from December 10. “All the fishermen engaged in fishing activity have been informed to return to the coast as early as possible or before December 10,” said an official.