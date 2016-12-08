City photographer gets invite to Malaysia event

more-in

City-based photographer T. Srinivasa Reddy has been invited to participate in the 4th International Photoart Exhibition in Malaysia on December 10. Mr. Srinivasa Reddy is one among the only two photographers from India to take part in the exhibition where world top photographers by invitation and members of Photoart Exhibition would participate.

The Indian duo is among the 80 photographers from 60 countries who received the invitation. Mr. Srinivasa Reddy will also be honoured with Honorary of Photography Society of Malasia.

Photography Society of America, British Royal Photographic Society (London) and others are organising the exhibition.