City lags behind in Pulse survey

The city is lagging in the State government’s Smart Pulse Survey with only 64.5 per cent people being surveyed as of Tuesday.

Municipal Commissioner G. Veerapandian, who reviewed the status of the survey, expressed ire over the officials concerned for not reaching out to the people.

Officials said as per the 2011 census there were 11,97,136 people in the city and only 7, 78,443 had been surveyed so far.

Mr. Veerapandian ordered the officials and enumerators to immediately reach out to the remaining people and complete the survey.

Though the survey began late in the city, staff was able to reach out to 60 per cent of the population in a short span of time.

But due to negligence of those in charge, only 4 per cent more people were surveyed in the last two months leading the city to lag other cities in the State, he added.

He asked the supervisors and enumerators to effectively reach out to the households so that at least 30,000 people were surveyed each day.

Circle III has covered the least number of people so far and authorities concerned must put in extra efforts to cover the gap.

They should submit a daily report, he said. A couple of months ago the Commissioner had suspended some enumerators and supervisors for negligence in conducting the survey.

Additional Commissioner (General) P. Arun Babu, Additional Commissioner (Projects) K. Narasimha Murthyand others were present.