City going the ‘wrong way’ ?

Even as the city traffic police and the NGOs observe the Road Safety Week, a major issue confronting the denizens is the manner two-wheeler riders to lorry drivers bulldoze their way on the wrong side on almost all roads. Caring two hoots for the traffic rules, these errant drivers are not only putting their lives to risk but also of others who scrupulously follow the rules even as traffic policemen remain silent spectators.

Though the violation of basic road rules has been a matter of concern for the pedestrians and motorists, the menace of vehicles speedily coming in the wrong direction has gone up by leaps and bounds in the recent past. Ironically, the closure of several road intersections and building of dividers of considerable length in their place by traffic police to streamline the traffic movement is being cited by the “wrong doers” for taking the short-cuts.

“If one observes the traffic flow here for a couple of minutes, numerous vehicles can be found driving on the wrong way from Gurunanak Nagar and Bank Colony towards the highway. The police over there do not bother to at least warn the drivers and it has become a regular feature,” said Aditya Sharma, a resident of Teachers Colony.

“I commute on the route daily and face cars coming opposite to me on the road. Unfortunately, not even the barricades put up to bisect the Gurunanak Nagar road up to nearly 100 metres from the junction bring a sense among the car drivers who take the wrong route to enter the service road towards Bharati Nagar,” he said. “We have been capturing pictures of the violators and issuing challans to them but the trend continues. When we confront car drivers, they blame us for the long barricades,” a traffic cop said.