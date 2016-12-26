Christmas spirit envelops city

Devotees receiving holy communion at St. Paul's Cathedral as part of Christmas mass in Vijayawada on Sunday. | Photo Credit: CH_VIJAYA BHASKAR

VIJAYAWADA: Christians in city soaked in the all-pervading joyous spirit of Christmas on Sunday.

Festooned and illuminated churches became the centre stage with the faithful gathering for collective celebration of the birth of Jesus Christ.

In keeping with the tradition, families thronged the places of worship for midnight mass on the night of December 24 that culminated in joyous celebrations.

Priests belonging to various denominations called for peace and harmony, compassion and brotherhood.

Special mass

Special mass was followed by the Holy Communion administered to the devotees. At the stroke of 12 in the night, the devout greeted one another hailing the birth of Christ as the best thing to have happened to mankind.

Lighting of candles and offering prayers before heading to the main mass is a ritual in some churches.

At St. Cathedral Church on Nirmala Convent Road, a replica of baby Jesus exhibited in a manger was cynosure of all eyes. An image of Mother Mary with Baby Jesus in sand art in the premises was also a major highlight.

Before walking into the main prayer hall, most visitors stopped here to take a closer look and admire the skilled work of the artist.

The faithful came in a queue, folded their hands with heads bent down and eyes closed and touched the feet of the image before heading to their seats.

At the Mother Mary shrine in Gunadala, the second largest Catholic Church in South India, the Rector of the shrine Fr. Y. William Jayraj formally started the mass.

In his Christmas message, Fr. Jairaj said Christ came to this world “to wash the sins of the sinners. He has given us his unconditional love and it is our turn to reciprocate. We must repent our sins and surrender ourselves to the Almighty,” he urged.

He said the Father in the heaven had “sent his only begotten son to this world to save the sinners.”

The sprawling precincts of the church were abuzz with throngs of devotees who returned home with a sense of contentment.