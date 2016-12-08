Cheque presented for Red Cross building

Ravi Vadlamani, Indian Red Cross Society Guntur Chapter Chairman, presenting a cheque for ₹ 15 lakh to Chairman of Indian Red Cross, AP Chapter, Rachel Chattarjee in Guntur on Wednesday. — | Photo Credit: T VIJAYA KUMAR

more-in

Chairman of Indian Red Cross, Guntur branch, and past district governor of RI district 3150, Ravi Vadlamani on Wednesday handed over a cheque for ₹ 15 lakh as a family contribution to the construction of a new Red Cross building in Guntur. Dr. Ravi presented the cheque to Chairman of AP Chapter Rachel Chateerjee, vice chairman Harpreet Singh and general secretary Balasubramaniam at a state meeting held here on Thursday.

Dr. Ravi Vadlamani was accompanied by his wife and past district governor Rajyalakshmi and treasurer G.Y.N. Babu.

Dr. Ravi said that the contribution has been given in the name of his father, Umamaheswara Rao Vadlamani, who was also the former chairman of Indian Red Cross, Guntur, who had helped in the construction of the IRC building on the premises of ZP compound in Guntur.

The existing and dilapidated IRC building was pulled down and a new building was constructed at a cost of ₹ 1 crore.