Cash crunch to ease in a few days in Guntur

Former MP J.D. Seelam interacts with people at an SBI ATM in Nagarampalem in Guntur on Tuesday.

Cash in smaller denominations will be made available in more branches from Wednesday in the town.

Lead Bank Manager G. Sudarshana Rao said sufficient cash had been disbursed to the 800 branches of various public and private banks spread across the district. Currency notes in the smaller denominations of Rs. 10, Rs. 20, Rs. 50, Rs. 100 and Rs. 500 would also be made available from Wednesday.

“We have received cash on Monday evening and despatched it to various banks to meet the demand. We expect the cash crunch to ease gradually over the next few days,” Mr. Rao said.

It is estimated that Rs.100 crore to Rs. 150 crore is needed daily to meet the demand in the district, the hub of trading and commercial activity in the State. The spinning and ginning industry has taken a major hit with traders finding it hard to manage without cash.

With more number of people expected to queue up before the ATMs and bank branches, additional police personnel were being deployed.