Cases booked against three cops in litigation against Bajaj Auto Finance

The XIII Additional District and Sessions Judge P. Murali Mohan Reddy directed that the offences allegedly committed by three police officers against a Vijayawada-based businessman Nagothu Satyanarayana should be taken cognizance of and further proceedings taken up.

Accordingly, cases were booked against K. Hanumantha Rao (now Intelligence Inspector in Vijayawada Commissionerate), P. Murali Krishna (Four-Town traffic inspector) and G. Uma Maheswara Rao (Additional Inspector in Patamata station in 2010).

They were earlier exempted by a city court from the criminal charges and an appeal was filed for holding them accountable for allegedly intimidating Mr. Satyanarayana and implicating in what he claimed was a false case.

Mr. Satyanarayana who owned a flex-printing business (Satya Digitals) in Gandhi Nagar had contended in his petition that he was sent to jail for 17 days in 2010 as part of a conspiracy by the management of the Chandramoulipuram branch of the Bajaj Auto Finance Company Limited (BAFCL), Vijayawada, to cover up some financial irregularities.

He was accused of taking 14 loans and failing to repay them, for which they are said to not have any documentary proof.

Mr. Satyanarayana said in a press release the Supreme Court gave a complaint filed by the Nyaya Parirakshana Seva Samiti on his behalf diary number 47781/2016.