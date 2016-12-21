Care & Share Italia sets up separate foundation

more-in

Care & Share Italia Onlus, Venice, which has been sponsoring hundreds of under-privileged children of the city and surrounding areas for over two decades, said that it had set up the C&S Foundation to take care of the children being funded by Italian citizens.

Antonio Benci, Operation Manager, Care and Share Italia Onlus, told The Hindu that the C&S Foundation would be directly managed from Italy.

Mr. Benci said this was being done for greater transparency and accountability. He said Care & Share Italia would continue the work with children started by founder Carol Faison, who passed away recently. Care & Share Italia was started 25 years ago to help orphans and other children who were poor.

There were over 750 children benefiting from the sponsorships. Each sponsor, however rich, was allowed to fund only one child, Mr. Benci explained.

The children were currently residing in two children’s homes named Daddy’s Home and Butterfly Hill.

Daddy’s Home, which currently had about 470 children, had separate homes for boys and girls, cafeteria, school, hospital and playgrounds.

Butterfly Hill, which was built exclusively for AIDS orphans, had about 260 children. Nearly 70 children in this village are HIV positive. Care & Share took care of their additional medication and nutritional needs, Mr. Benci said.

Ties with the erstwhile organisation Care & Share Charitable Trust in India was being severed for logistic reasons, he said.