CM takes part in Christmas celebrations at Pedakakani

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu speaking at the Christmas celebrations at Kakani Thota in Guntur on Sunday.

more-in

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu participated in the Christmas celebrations at the Bible Mission’s Swasthisala at Pedakakani in Guntur district on Sunday.

Mr. Naidu said the government had increased the quantum of financial assistance to Christians going on a pilgrimage to Jerusalem from Rs.20,000 to Rs.40,000.

A sum of Rs.57 crore was allocated for the welfare of the community, he said, and promised to do the best for their socio-economic empowerment.

Earlier, Mr. Naidu read out a verse from the Holy Bible and invoked the pastors’ blessings for the people.