CEZ: Aerial survey of ports, a next leap

NITI Aayog to undertake the exercise; Krishnapatnam chances bright

VIJAYAWADA: The NITI Aayog will conduct an aerial survey of the ports in the State in a week to the study the feasibility of setting up Coastal Employment Zone (CEZ). Krishnapatnam port in Nellore district and Gangavaram port in Visakhapatnam district are some of the few ports that a team from the NITI Aayog is likely to study.

The Central government is contemplating setting up CEZs one each on the east and west coasts. Andhra Pradesh has been chosen to set up the CEZ on the east coast though Odisha, West Bengal and Tamil Nadu also have ports.

The Andhra Pradesh government has showcased the ports such as Krishnapatnam, Gangavaram and Machilipatnam as potential ones for the CEZ during NITI Aayog Vice-Chairman Aravind Panagariya’s recent visit to the State. Industrial corridors, dedicated freight corridors, highest private corporate investments, and 24X7 power supply are some of the advantages that AP has over other States. Paradip port in Odisha and Chennai port are congested compared with the ports that NITI Aayog is considering in AP for setting up the CEZ, officials say.

Vast potential

Starting from Bhavanapadu in Srikakulam to Duggarajupatnam in Nellore, AP has more than 12 ports, including those under construction or being taken up under Central government’s Sagaramala project. Of this, Krishnapatnam and Ganavaram are fully operational. The existing capacity of Krishnapatnam port is 75 million metric tonnes per annum (MMTPA), while Gangavaram has a capacity of 45 MMPTA. Likewise, Krishnapatnam has an ultimate capacity of 250 MMTPA and Gangavaram 200 MMTPA. The NITI Aayog would study the ports, more particularly Krishnapatnam and Gangavaram, the sources say.

“The Krishnapatnam port has fair chances of getting selected for the CEZ given the advantages it has over Gangavaram port. But, it is the NITI Aayog, which has to make the suggestions,” says a senior official, who didn’t want to be quoted.

Two corridors —Visakhapatnam-Chennai Industrial Corridor (VCIC) and Chennai-Bangalore Industrial Corridor (CBIC) — are close to the Krishnapatnam port. In addition, it is just 28 km from Nellore city and less than 200 km from Chennai. The government is considering Krishnapatnam as an important node on CBIC and VCIC, he reasons.

During his last visit, Mr. Panagariya said, “AP itself can have two CEZs (Gangavaram-Visakhapatnam node and Krishnapatnam node). We are looking at both. If necessary, we will make a field visit to the ports before taking a final call.”