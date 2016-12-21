Bank servers not safe from attacks, say experts

more-in

In the wake of cashless push by the government, there is an increasing threat of cyber attacks on the banking sector and mobile wallets, said cyber security experts here on Tuesday.

At the interactive session as part of the national conference on ‘Mapping India’s National Security Challenges-Today and Tomorrow’, organised by the Andhra Pradesh police and the Centre for Human Security Studies, they said: “No bank servers in India is safe from cyber attacks.”

“Servers are not safe but there are relative security measures that can be adopted by banks. The RBI and other agencies which are working with different banks are stress testing the bank systems,” said U. Rama Mohan, SP (Cybercrime), CID of Telangana.

“There are intrusion forensic systems, intrusion detection systems and others that identify threats, find the source of origin and alert the administrators. These provide protection to some extent but not permanently,” he said.

Hackers “smarter”

“There is no bank that is actually safe. Recently when a couple of payment gateways based in Mumbai already audited by the RBI were found to have about 680 vulnerabilities in the third-party audit by us,” said Zaki Qureshi of e2Labs, Hyderabad.

Mr. Qureshi further said that hackers were smarter and the most important part of what digital India needed was proper cyber education and a curriculum to promote. There is a requirement of 8 lakh information security specialists in the country but there are only 472 specialists at present.

Earlier in the panel discussion, experts stressed the need for the country to prepare to counter the threats and challenges towards achieving cashless society.

Director and founder for eSF laboratories A. Anil explained the functioning of hackers. “Transforming into cashless using ePOS terminals is highly vulnerable,” he said pointing out that even world’s most secure servers of companies like LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter and others are being hacked.

He further said that AP was the first state to use Internet of Things concept which is not capable of avoiding DDOS attacks.