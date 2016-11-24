Ayyappa devotees inconvenienced due to flight delay

more-in

Prolonged delay of a SpiceJet flight at Vijayawada Airport in Gannavaram forced over 40 Ayyappa devotees to protest on the airport premises.

The devotees scheduled to leave Gannavaram in the afternoon were forced to wait till evening before they resorted to protest at the unit of the airliner in the airport. They alleged negligence by the airliner which allegedly did not respond to their requests for an alternative flight.

“The aircraft reportedly failed to take off from Chennai due to technical snag and there was a delay. The airliner, however, arranged another flight at 10.30 p.m,” said Airport Director G. Madhusudhan Rao. Devotees came from Krishna, Guntur and East Godavari districts.