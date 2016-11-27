Anna canteens: Two years on, govt. yet to go beyond first one

more-in

The State government is still in the first gear regarding setting up of the Anna NTR canteens though the State Cabinet had approved the proposal in 2014.

The government launched only one canteen that too at Velagapudi near the Interim Government Complex (IGC) in June. In 2014, it announced that 15 centres would be opened in Visakhapatnam, 10 in Guntur and five each in Tirupati and Anantapur in phase- I.

The fact remains that the officials are still studying various models to roll out more canteens. There is no consensus on the food items to dish out to the people.

While there is a proposal to serve lunch with all dishes such as curry, chutney and sambar, the officials negate it saying different types of rice — sambar rice, tamarind rice and curd rice —could be served. The GoM is now also mulling over a proposal to provide region-specific food. The officials would have to study the food preferences of the people.

It takes the issue back to square one and a Group of Ministers (GoM) on ‘Anna canteens’, subsequently, has decided to study the models in Telangana and Tamil Nadu again.

A high-powered delegation headed by Civil Supplies Minister Paritala Sunitha already visited Chennai along with a team in 2014 to study how these canteens, taken up by the Jayalalithaa Government in Tamil Nadu, function. The delegation studied whether these could be replicated in AP. The officials also studied the model followed in Telangana.

The government had planned to initially provide subsidised food to around 1 lakh people. The officials are now scouting for places which are labour intensive saying the government’s target was to reach out to the labourers.

“We are planning to start 100 canteens in places such as Visakhapatnam, Nellimara, Rajam, Tirupati, Srikakulam, Anantapur, Hindupur, Kurnool and Kakinada shortly,” says Ms. Sunitha. The government also plans to supply region-specific food. A proposal to provide full meals is also on the cards. We are exploring all the options, she adds.

The menu

They (the canteens) are modelled on the lines of the Amma Canteens that gained immense popularity in Tamil Nadu. An idly costs just Re.1. Two hundred grams of pongal and an equal quantity of tomato bath costs Rs.5 each. Two hundred grams of sambar rice, pulihora (tamarind rice) and vegetable rice costs Rs.5 each, and 150 grams of curd rice costs Rs.3.

The Civil Supplies Minister says there is an overwhelming response to the Velagapudi canteen. Not less than700 people visit the canteen every day. About 500 people have meals there. The government is providing a subsidy of Rs. 4.38 lakh as against the expenditure of Rs. 7 lakh per month, she explains.