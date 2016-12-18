Ajeya Kallam likely to be in-charge CS

more-in

With Chief Secretary Satya Prakash Tucker falling ill, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, sources say, has decided to appoint Special Chief Secretary (Finance) Ajeya Kallam as in-charge Chief Secretary.

The State government, however, is yet to issue a GO in this regard. The decision is likely to be implemented after Collectors’ conference slated to be held on December 21 and 22. Mr. Ajeya Kallam, a 1983 batch IAS officer and one of the senior most bureaucrats, was appointed as Special Chief Secretary (Finance) in May this year. Mr. Tucker, a 1981 batch IAS officer of Andhra Pradesh cadre, has been appointed as the Chief Secretary in January this year. He got extension after his retirement in August. Mr. Tucker is shuttling between Velagapudi and Hyderabad of late.