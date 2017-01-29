Aim high, SC judge tells students

more-in

“I would exhort you to dream higher and do not rest on the laurels at initial stages. Don’t feel satisfied with what you have and set another goal. In this democracy, there is no limit to what you can achieve,” Supreme Court Judge Justice L. Nageswara Rao told a large gathering of students.

He was speaking at the 63rd College Day celebrations of the Andhra Loyola College held at the college’s Gogineni Hostel campus.

“If you work hard and if you have set a goal for yourself, it’s easy to succeed. Continue to excel in whatever you are doing and do not rest till you reach the top,” he added. “Your mere existence is not just sufficient. Every citizen in the country owes to society.”

“Mind is fickle and gets disturbed easily. But if you can concentrate and study now, you will succeed,” he added.

Speaking on the discrimination of women, Justice Rao said, “You [women] are the ones who were discriminated in this country from ancient times including the laws at present. Which is to be done to you has not been done by legislations. There is a move now for Uniform Civil Code which would govern divorce, succession and marriage etc to ensure that there is no discrimination of women.”

Justice G. Bhavani Prasad said you could settle in life as you wish but remember many of your brothers and sisters did not have such opportunity.

“After many years of Independence, most of the country is still starving. Equality is more in speech than in practice. Equal opportunities are in theory and not practically,” he said calling on students to work hard towards the betterment of society. Later, students who excelled in academics, sports and other areas were given away prizes. Cultural performances by students of various departments entertained the gathering.

College principal Fr. G.A.P. Kishore, Rector Fr. Ravi Sekhar and others were present.