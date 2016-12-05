ATMs offer no comfort on Sunday

People waiting in queue at an ATM of the Punjab National Bank while the adjacent State Bank of India ATM remained closed in Vijayawada on Sunday. | Photo Credit: CH_VIJAYA BHASKAR

VIJAYAWADA: Three days after the pay day, the salaried class continued to run from pillar to post to take their money out of ATMs as a majority of the machines remained out of service.

With banks closed on account of Sunday, people flocked to the ATMs, but to no avail. However, a few banks that worked on Sunday served their customers as usual.

“A majority of the machines are dispensing only Rs.2,000 notes which are of little use due to the scarcity of smaller denomination currency. I have looked for ATMs dispensing Rs.100 notes but failed to find one and ended up with a Rs.2000 note,” said a private employee, R. Hari Babu.

Midnight queues

As Rs.2,000 dispensed by the ATMs per day is not sufficient to meet the expenses at the beginning of the month, which is payments time, people found a trick to withdraw Rs.4,000 at midnight.

Many debit card holders are queueing up at ATMs in the late hours and withdrawing cash. Later, they are waiting for a short while for change of date and then drawing the next day’s cash.

“This saves our time and effort as rush at ATMs is less at midnight. However, the challenge is to find a working machine,” said Ch. Srikanth, a resident of the city.

Some others are making the best use of their multiple bank accounts by transferring money from the salary account to other bank accounts through internet banking. This is enabling them to withdraw cash from different accounts on the same day.

The reopening of banks on Monday and the likely inflow of new cash may ease the situation, said an official of a public sector bank.