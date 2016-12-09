A colourful day out for management students

more-in

It was a colourful day out for the students of the business administration department of the P.B. Siddhartha College of Arts and Sciences as they participated in the ‘SAMS Magnova-2016’ the annual management fest organised by the ‘Students Association of Management Studies’

Addressing the students in the inaugural session, young entrepreneur and member of Advisory Committee of Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation Sadineni Yamini called up on students to make use of every opportunity around them to succeed.

Around 400 students from across the State took part in the event.