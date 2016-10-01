Nine students of V.R. Siddhartha Engineering College have bagged placements in software giant Microsoft.

The selected students are from the CSE and IT departments of the college. They are: Tankala Dinesh Kumar (CSE), Murakonda Nagarjuna (CSE), Pullagura Sravya (CSE), Putcha Rohit Kumar (CSE), Saranam Sai Raghavendra Krishna Kiriti (IT), Sumanth Kumar Gogineni (CSE), Mallela Padma Priya (CSE), Yalamanchili Harika (IT) and Gopavarapu Ravali (IT).

The students have been offered an annual pay package of Rs. 9.8 lakh.