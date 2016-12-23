5th edition of Kuchipudi convention from today

more-in

An attempt will be made to set a new Guinness record at the fifth edition of International Kuchipudi Dance Convention, which will be inaugurated by Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu at the IGMC Stadium here on Friday. The grand event is being organised by the State government’s Department of Language and Culture and SiliconAndhra.

As many as 6,000 dancers will take part in the ‘maha brinda’ performance on the final day of the convention on Sunday at 6 p.m. The ‘maha brinda natyam’ items were choreographed by Vempati Chinna Satyam, according to SiliconAndhra founder chairman Anand Kuchibhotla.

Mr. Kuchibhotla told The Hindu that the main aim of these conventions was to promote Kuchipudi and provide livelihood to dancers and gurus. More than 6,000 dancers from India as well as other countries like China would be attending the convention. Close to 7,000 delegates would be participating in the mega event, he said.

Criticism

Asked about criticism that the event had turned out to be a money spinner, Mr. Kuchibhotla said that criticism would always precede any good attempt. The registration fee was being collected only to ensure that the dancers, who were sincere in participating in the event, would register their names. Not to mention, the food provided to the participants and expenditure of Rs.2.3 crore on arrangements would have to be of good quality and international standards, he explained.

To another question, Mr. Kuchibhotla said, “Those who were criticizing that the ‘maha brinda’ natyam is not part of Kuchipudi dance form, took part in our earlier events.”

In fact, the ‘maha brinda natyam’ is only about 15 minutes. A 26-hour, non-stop performance by veteran artists and their troupes, lecture demonstrations and workshops etc. would be highlights of the convention.