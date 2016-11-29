55,000 bags of adulterated chilli powder seized

more-in

In the biggest seizures of its kind, a special joint task force of Agricultural Market Committee, Guntur, Vigilance, Food safety officers have seized 55,000 bags of adulterated chilli powder stacked in cold storages across the district.

With the large scale seizures, the reputation of famed Guntur chilli powder is in tatters and the chilli exports could take a hit.AMC Chairman Mannam Subba Rao said that the raids have revealed that low quality chilli powder laced with dangerous chemical extracts is being supplied for mass public consumption.

A vigilance probe earlier brought some shocking facts about the chilli trade in Guntur. Local traders have been found to be colluding with those manufacturing low quality chilli powder made by crushing stems of low quality chilli used as an additive in furnaces in China.

This powder is again mixed with dangerous chemical extract made of low quality, discoloured chillis, red oxide and cooking oil. Further investigations revealed that the powder is made at a unit in Khammam. The powder known in local parlance as “Chineese powder,” is being exported to China for use as a additive in furnaces.

“This adulterated chilli powder could prove fatal for those consuming it. This chilli powder is being repacked and supplied to hostels and hotels etc. We have seized 77 samples in raids so far and basing on the test results, we will take further action,’’ Mr. Subba Rao said.