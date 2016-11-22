Vijayawada

45 per cent ATMs tuned to dispense ₹ 2,000 notes

more-in

Forty-five per cent of the ATMs in Krishna district have been recalibrated to dispense new ₹ 2,000 notes.

According to District Collector Babu A., as on Monday evening, 432 of the 988 ATMs belonging to various banks are able to dispense new ₹ 2,000 notes that were introduced by the Reserve Bank following withdrawal of the old ₹ 1,000 and ₹ 500 notes. Mr. Babu said the district administration was taking all efforts to ensure availability of cash for the general public in the ATMs in the next couple of days.

All the 17 Rythu Bazaars in the district have been provided with Micro-ATMS by various banks to provide small denominations for the public.

Post a Comment
More In Vijayawada
Related Articles
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 22, 2016 2:40:51 AM | http://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Vijayawada/45-per-cent-ATMs-tuned-to-dispense-%E2%82%B9-2000-notes/article16672554.ece

© The Hindu