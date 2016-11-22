45 per cent ATMs tuned to dispense ₹ 2,000 notes

Forty-five per cent of the ATMs in Krishna district have been recalibrated to dispense new ₹ 2,000 notes.

According to District Collector Babu A., as on Monday evening, 432 of the 988 ATMs belonging to various banks are able to dispense new ₹ 2,000 notes that were introduced by the Reserve Bank following withdrawal of the old ₹ 1,000 and ₹ 500 notes. Mr. Babu said the district administration was taking all efforts to ensure availability of cash for the general public in the ATMs in the next couple of days.

All the 17 Rythu Bazaars in the district have been provided with Micro-ATMS by various banks to provide small denominations for the public.