Suspense mounts as talk that Naidu will name the candidate in a sealed cover makes the rounds

: With three Telugu Desam Party leaders in the fray, all eyes are on election of Chairman of Vijaya Dairy. The election is just two days away. Incumbent Chairman Mandava Janakiramaiah, former MLA Dasari Balavardhana Rao and Telugu Rythu leader Chalasani Anjaneyulu are leaving no stone unturned to tilt the fortunes in their favour.

Mr. Janaki Ramaiah has come up, TDP sources say, with a plea that he should be allowed to continue as Chairman saying that he would be completing 25 years in office if he was given a year term. He also has support of eight directors out of total strength of 15 in the Krishna District Milk Producers Mutually Aided Cooperative Union Limited, which is popularly known as Vijaya Dairy.

But, the TDP leaders are in no mood to accept his requests. The matter reached Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu. It is learnt that the Chief Minister would send a sealed cover containing the name of candidate for Chairman post. All the three contenders were making all-out efforts to win the confidence of Mr. Naidu.

They recall that he made similar appeals during the 2011 elections. Mr. Janaki Ramaiah did not step down as promised after he got elected. The TDP asked Mr. Balavardhana Rao to resolve the issue when a majority of directors were turned against Mr. Janakiramaiah.

Subsequently, the former MLA succeeded in convincing the then directors to elect Mr. Janakiramaiah.