Health Minister Kamineni Srinivas on Thursday said the State government will launch 27 smart urban health centres from where patients can virtually communicate with doctors.

Speaking at the ‘World Heart Day’ celebrations organised by Andhra Pradesh Cardiological Society of India (APCSI) here on Thursday, Mr. Srinivas said that first one of the 27 health centres will be inaugurated at Rajarajeswari Pet of city by Chief Minister on Friday. “The smart health centres will not only provide quick access to health care but also reduce burden on government hospitals which are not easily accessible to people living in all parts of the districts. These centres will have air-conditioning rooms where patients can take rest and later interact with expert doctors virtually,” Mr. Srinivas said.

AP Medical Council Chairman Dr. Y. Raja Rao, APSCI President Dr. P. Bhaskara Naidu, president-elect Dr. S. Abbaiah, secretary Dr. P. Ramesh Babu, adviser Dr. P. Chandra Sekhar, vice-presidents Dr. P. Sujatha, Dr. A Vasanth Kumar, Dr. P. Naga Sri Haritha, joint secretaries Dr. B. Venkateswara Rao, Dr. B. Yugandhar and treasurer Dr. A. Purnanand were present. Students of Siddhartha Group of Institutions attended.