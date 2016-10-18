: Following the orders of Municipal Administration and Urban Development, Principal Secretary, R. Karikal Valaven who recently sought plans for pilot project for 24x7 drinking water supply in city, the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation on Monday selected households in six election divisions.

Municipal Commissioner G. Veerapandian, who convened a meeting with officials concerned, asked them to make plans to implement the pilot project in 2, 3, 8 and 9 divisions.

The project will be also implemented in parts of 13th and 18th divisions and number of water connections covered would be more than 20,000. Once the engineers come up with workable plans for round-the-clock water supply, project works would be launched.