‘It will be for crops on the verge of withering due to moisture stress’

The Energy Department is supplying 500 to 800 Mega Watts of power to the drought-hit agriculture sector in Anantapur, Chittoor, Kadapa, and Kurnool districts with effect from Monday.

“The supply is for 24 hours where the crops are on the verge of withering due to moisture stress,” said Principal Secretary (Energy) Ajay Jain. Addressing the media here on Monday, Mr. Jain said: “The APGenco has increased production for that purpose and steps have been taken to buy (power) from exchanges if the situation warrants.”

The load in each one of these districts has gone up by 100-150 Mega Watts due to additional power supply.

As far as procurement of coal was concerned, Mr. Jain said that the flexibility allowed by the Central government to buy fuel from the cheapest source (it could be one of the three suppliers in the case of Andhra Pradesh — Mahanadi Coalfields Limited, Western Coalfields Limited, or Singareni Collieries Company Limited) helped in bringing down the costs thereof. Under the previous arrangement, the APGenco was bound by the coal linkage agreements. From the ‘coal swapping’ that was cleared by the Ministry of Power, generating stations benefited a lot.

APGenco Managing Director K. Vijayanand said at 178 million units, or 7,965 Mega Watts, supplied recently, the demand for power was the highest in the history of A.P. It was successfully met from the State’s own conventional and renewable generation, coupled with a minimal purchase of 5 million units from the power exchanges.

Steps have been taken to install one lakh smart meters wherever consumption is more than 200 units a month as a pilot project. Their number would eventually touch 10 lakh. A Centralized Control and Monitoring Centre (CCMS) that would make real-time monitoring of the performance of LED lights in municipalities, is being set up. It would be ready by September 15.

Besides real-time monitoring, the CCMS would facilitate remote switching of the lights across 110 municipalities. A real-time feeder monitoring system would be ready by the same date and a prototype of it has been tested.

Mr. Jain further said the process of geo-tagging 15 lakh agricultural pump-sets had begun and it would be completed in about one month.