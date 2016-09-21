As part of ‘Operation Night Safety’ conducted on Monday night, police took 151 persons into custody for allegedly driving vehicles after consuming alcohol.

The traffic police under the supervision of Joint Commissioner of Police P. Hari Kumar and Traffic Deputy Commissioner of Police Kranti Rana Tata conducted vehicle check ups at 13 places.

The police teams intercepted vehicles at the Railway station, Ramavarappadu ring road, Benz Cicle, Kanuru, Gannavaram, Pandit Nehru Bus Station, Sitara Centre, Police Control Room and other places and seized eight lorries, 13 cars, 16 autos and 114 two-wheelers, and booked cases against the drivers on charges of drunk driving.

They were produced before the Third Metropolitan Magistrate Court, which sentenced 22 persons to three days imprisonment and imposed Rs. 1,000 penalty for the remaining accused.

During the drive, the Law and Order police checked 424 persons with Irish technology and took one person into custody who had criminal background, said the police.